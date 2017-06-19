Fiji Time: 12:09 AM on Tuesday 20 June

Witness testified she consented for Cokanauto to redeem her

AQELA SUSU
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 4:36PM THE fourth complainant who is alleged to have been raped by Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto informed the High Court in Suva today that she had consented to be redeemed by the accused who she referred in court to as 'Ta Jone'.

During re-examination by State lawyer, Meli Vosawale, the complainant said it was Mr Cokanauto's teachings that she needed to be redeemed.

She confirmed that Mr Cokanauto kissed her during the redeeming process.

She said she allowed all these to happen and her consent was based on her interpretation of his sermon based on the biblical story of the Samaritan Woman.

The complainant said she interpreted that the water of life in the biblical story of the Samaritan Woman was represented by Mr Cokanauto's semen and that she needed it to be cleansed from her guilt.

She also told the court that only Mr Cokanauto does the redeeming process because he was a Man of God.

Mr Cokanauto who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is currently standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

These alleged offences happened between 2005 and 2012 at Welagi Village in Taveuni and Nasinu.








