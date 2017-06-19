Fiji Time: 12:09 AM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burger King to open at Nadi airport

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 4:17PM VODAFONE Hibiscus Queen contestants Miss Dove Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon visited the Burger King landside outlet that is soon to open at the Nadi International Airport this week.

The young ladies were hosted by the executive team of the Motibhai Group of Companies in Nadi.

The visit is a continuation of the contestants visit to all offices and branch of the Motibhai and Fiji Times operations Fiji wide.

The two begun their official visits at the Motibhai office in Walu Bay followed by the Fiji Times headquarters in Suva.

Miss Vucago and Miss Lanyon will continue their visit in the Western Division tomorrow. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64960.6306
JPY 55.139452.1394
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43850.4265
NZD 0.68460.6516
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Electricity bills worry customers
  2. Villagers raise funds for store
  3. Poll backed
  4. Radio announcer acquitted of rape
  5. Scotland wary of Fiji
  6. Frustrated truck drivers
  7. Landlord jailed for raping tenant
  8. Spotlight on honey quality
  9. Rewa rules
  10. Curry rates Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  5. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  8. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)