Burger King to open at Nadi airport

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:17PM VODAFONE Hibiscus Queen contestants Miss Dove Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon visited the Burger King landside outlet that is soon to open at the Nadi International Airport this week.

The young ladies were hosted by the executive team of the Motibhai Group of Companies in Nadi.

The visit is a continuation of the contestants visit to all offices and branch of the Motibhai and Fiji Times operations Fiji wide.

The two begun their official visits at the Motibhai office in Walu Bay followed by the Fiji Times headquarters in Suva.

Miss Vucago and Miss Lanyon will continue their visit in the Western Division tomorrow.