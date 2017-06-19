Burger King to open at Nadi airport

Update: 4:17PM VODAFONE Hibiscus Queen contestants Miss Dove Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon visited the Burger King landside outlet that is soon to open at the Nadi International Airport this week.
The
young ladies were hosted by the executive team of the Motibhai Group of
Companies in Nadi.
The
visit is a continuation of the contestants visit to all offices and branch of
the Motibhai and Fiji Times operations Fiji wide.
The
two begun their official visits at the Motibhai office in Walu Bay followed by
the Fiji Times headquarters in Suva.
Miss
Vucago and Miss Lanyon will continue their visit in the Western Division
tomorrow.