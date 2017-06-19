Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Focus on building the depth of squad

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 3:39PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians are looking for their best 'match toughened group' to take on the Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi Tonga for the upcoming Rugby World Cup qualifiers in July.

Coach John McKee said they are currently really working on building the depth of their squad.

"Looking ahead to next month is very important. World Cup qualifiers we have got to know who our best group are to take in to those games. We certainly need our best group, a match toughened group to go to Tonga and Samoa," McKee said.

The Flying Fijians will be playing their Pacific Island neighbours Tonga on July 8 in Nukualofa and then face Samoa on July 15 in Apia.

He said they needed to focus on building their depth in order to be competitive against big international teams








