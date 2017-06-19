MBHS celebrates swimming victory

Update: 2:59PM MARIST Brothers High School celebrated their swimming team's achievement after they retained the boys division in the Fiji National School Swimming competition for the 10th year in a row.
Principal Ben Salacakau was very proud of the boys for
achieving this milestone and for the tremendous effort they and their support teams
have put in over the past years.
"They've shown extraordinary perseverance, dedication
and humility in victory," Salacakau said.
He said this year the schools' 27 member swim team comprised
several club and seasonal swimmers.
"While the team relied on the strength of specific age
categories to pull through sure medals for the team, this year was nevertheless
a tough challenge at all age level given the quality of strong competition from
secondary school male teams notably from Sri Vivekananda College and Natabua
High School.
"The Marist victory, by a single gold medal over
rivals SVC not only highlights the evident toughness of the competition this
year but also draws attention to the level of excellence in the sport at
Secondary School level," he said.