MBHS celebrates swimming victory

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image MBHS swim team Photo: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 2:59PM MARIST Brothers High School celebrated their swimming team's achievement after they retained the boys division in the Fiji National School Swimming competition for the 10th year in a row.

Principal Ben Salacakau was very proud of the boys for achieving this milestone and for the tremendous effort they and their support teams have put in over the past years.

"They've shown extraordinary perseverance, dedication and humility in victory," Salacakau said.

He said this year the schools' 27 member swim team comprised several club and seasonal swimmers.

"While the team relied on the strength of specific age categories to pull through sure medals for the team, this year was nevertheless a tough challenge at all age level given the quality of strong competition from secondary school male teams notably from Sri Vivekananda College and Natabua High School.

"The Marist victory, by a single gold medal over rivals SVC not only highlights the evident toughness of the competition this year but also draws attention to the level of excellence in the sport at Secondary School level," he said.