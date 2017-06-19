Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MBHS celebrates swimming victory

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 2:59PM MARIST Brothers High School celebrated their swimming team's achievement after they retained the boys division in the Fiji National School Swimming competition for the 10th year in a row.

Principal Ben Salacakau was very proud of the boys for achieving this milestone and for the tremendous effort they and their support teams have put in over the past years.

"They've shown extraordinary perseverance, dedication and humility in victory," Salacakau said.

He said this year the schools' 27 member swim team comprised several club and seasonal swimmers.

"While the team relied on the strength of specific age categories to pull through sure medals for the team, this year was nevertheless a tough challenge at all age level given the quality of strong competition from secondary school male teams notably from Sri Vivekananda College and Natabua High School.

"The Marist victory, by a single gold medal over rivals SVC not only highlights the evident toughness of the competition this year but also draws attention to the level of excellence in the sport at Secondary School level," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64960.6306
JPY 55.139452.1394
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43850.4265
NZD 0.68460.6516
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Electricity bills worry customers
  2. Poll backed
  3. Scotland wary of Fiji
  4. Spotlight on honey quality
  5. Villagers raise funds for store
  6. Frustrated truck drivers
  7. Rewa rules
  8. Saneem outlines Act proviso
  9. Blocked drain concerns
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  5. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)