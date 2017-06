/ Front page / News

Update: 2:44PM A RADIO announcer who was charged for the alleged rape of his female neighbour walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man this morning

This was after he was acquitted of the charge by Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva today.

Jai Prasad, 32, said he now looks forward to getting back to work and enjoying life again after more than a year of court proceedings.