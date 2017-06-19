Landlord jailed for raping tenant

Update: 2:36PM A 54-year-old Nadi man will have to spend seven years in jail before being considered for parole for raping a neighbour who was asked to help with household chores while his wife was away.
The Lautoka
High Court heard the accused has six children and the complainant was also a
tenant of the accused.
The
incident happened in July 2013.
High Court
judge Justice Sunil Sharama said although character references spoke highly of
the accused as a hardworking, dedicated, honest and person of good character,
he accepted an earlier Supreme Court decision that the personal circumstances
and family background of an accused person �has little mitigatory value in
cases of sexual nature.