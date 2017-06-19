Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Landlord jailed for raping tenant

MARGARET WISE
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 2:36PM A 54-year-old Nadi man will have to spend seven years in jail before being considered for parole for raping a neighbour who was asked to help with household chores while his wife was away.

The Lautoka High Court heard the accused has six children and the complainant was also a tenant of the accused.

The incident happened in July 2013.

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharama said although character references spoke highly of the accused as a hardworking, dedicated, honest and person of good character, he accepted an earlier Supreme Court decision that the personal circumstances and family background of an accused person �has little mitigatory value in cases of sexual nature.








