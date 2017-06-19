Free plastic surgeries training for Health Ministry staff

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:34PM A TEAM from Interplast Australia and New Zealand will visit the Lautoka Hospital to conduct a series of free plastic and reconstructive surgeries and training for local Health Ministry staff.

The team will be led by Dr Craig MacKinnon and will include two anaesthetists and two nurses.

The Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on Sunday July 2 at 8:30am in the outpatient's clinic at the Lautoka Hospital.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery will be performed at Lautoka Hospital from July 3 to 7.

Patients with conditions including cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are urged to contact the surgical unit at the Lautoka Hospital for an appointment.

The program will be funded by the Rotary Global Grants through Rotary Club of Henderson, Auckland New Zealand (Rotary District 9920).