Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Free plastic surgeries training for Health Ministry staff

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 2:34PM A TEAM from Interplast Australia and New Zealand will visit the Lautoka Hospital to conduct a series of free plastic and reconstructive surgeries and training for local Health Ministry staff.

The team will be led by Dr Craig MacKinnon and will include two anaesthetists and two nurses.

The Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on Sunday July 2 at 8:30am in the outpatient's clinic at the Lautoka Hospital.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery will be performed at Lautoka Hospital from July 3 to 7.

Patients with conditions including cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are urged to contact the surgical unit at the Lautoka Hospital for an appointment.

The program will be funded by the Rotary Global Grants through Rotary Club of Henderson, Auckland New Zealand (Rotary District 9920).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64960.6306
JPY 55.139452.1394
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43850.4265
NZD 0.68460.6516
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Electricity bills worry customers
  2. Poll backed
  3. Scotland wary of Fiji
  4. Spotlight on honey quality
  5. Villagers raise funds for store
  6. Frustrated truck drivers
  7. Rewa rules
  8. Saneem outlines Act proviso
  9. Blocked drain concerns
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  5. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)