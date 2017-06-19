Flying Fijians to manage game plan

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM THE Flying Fijians will be focusing on managing their game plans to avoid constant disruptions and stoppages during a game because it does not suit Fijian style of rugby.

Head coach John McKee said that was something that really affected their momentum during their game against Italy last weekend.

Also he compared the momentum shifts in their matches against Italy and the Australian Wallabies a fortnight ago.

"Sometimes games like the Australian games suit us more. Because it's much more of a continuity game, much faster," McKee said.

Then he added that disruptions and stoppages in games affects team's game patterns and often frustrates players and breaks momentum.