Lee tells of cancer danger

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Maryanne Wong Lee enjoys life after surviving cancer. Picture: JONA KONATACI

CANCER survivor Maryanne Wong Lee is committed to encouraging young women to be proactive about cancer and get checked to ensure there is early detection and treatment.

Mrs Wong Lee has been a breast-cancer survivor since 2004 and she said people needed to remove the preconceived idea that receiving cancer treatment was a deadly operation.

"I am sure there are so many people living with cancer out there we do not know about," she said.

"There are two women that have had lumps on their breasts for years and I am currently encouraging them to get checked now.

"Some rely on herbal medicine, but I suggest you at least get checked by health professionals."

Mrs Wong Lee said when she had gone through her stage of treatment; she did not go through much pain because she had early detection and treatment.

After her mother died from cancer in 2000, she then decided to receive cancer treatment.

Support from her family helped her recover and she then went on to join Fiji Cancer Society as a volunteer.

She said working for Fiji Cancer Society made her aware of the challenges women with cancer faced as opposed to her own experience.

"I got detected early and when I listen to ladies share their experiences of the pain and challenges they went through, I feel like a very lucky person," she said.

She encouraged people to get checked because they only had one life.

"The earlier you go, the better because you can be a survivor if you go now," she added.