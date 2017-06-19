Expo used for health awareness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mereoni Taginadavui organises women's bras during the Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Fiji Cancer Society used the three-day National Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena as an opportunity to advocate and educate women on cancer and the need to be tested.

Fiji Cancer Society representative and cancer survivor Mereoni Taginadavui said through the expo they had been able to tell their experience to women.

"Our cervical cancer patient spoke to more than 500 women who were in the arena. That was our target group and also our vision to reach as much women as possible and educate them on the kinds of cancer affecting people today," she said.

"The lady who spoke yesterday openly talked about her private life, how she was infected with gonorrhoea when she had her second child and when that was untreated, it became cancer at a later stage."

Mrs Taginadavui was thankful to two Australian women, Lily DeSantis and Teresa Mazzaferro, for giving prosthetic bras and regular bras which they used as a form of awareness at the expo. She said through the three-day event they received great response from women who came to their tent to receive the free bras for awareness. As a 17-year cancer survivor, she said it was imperative to educate women with preventative measures to take.

"Cancer does not choose who it infects, so women have to know the importance of integrity in marriage, the importance of not engaging in pre-marital sex and having safe sex," she said. The messages that women get from here should be passed on to their husbands and the message would infiltrate down to the family level, to their children and so on. We love having the ability to impact women's lives."

The medical team from the Ministry of Health was present at the event taking blood pressure, blood sugar tests and cancer screening through Pap smears and breast screening.