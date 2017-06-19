Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Removal of asbestos starts

Alisi Vucago
Monday, June 19, 2017

THE Ministry of Employment in partnership with the Suva City Council have started the removal of building materials found containing asbestos in the Suva Civic Centre on Thursday evening.

This was confirmed by Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate last week.

New Zealand specialist contracting firm, Contract Environmental had started works and confirmation from the employment ministry assured this would not present any threat to the public.

In a statement, the ministry stated it was committed to meet international practice by conducting regular air tests throughout the removal process to ensure that no airborne threat remains.

The air tests will be conducted by Pacifica Environmental Services on the interior and exterior of the Suva Civic Centre.

Meanwhile, air tests previously taken at the site had been reviewed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"WHO has determined that the citizens of Suva City are not likely to be exposed to the harmful effects of asbestos fibres," it said.

"The ministry will work closely with Contract Environmental, the Department of Environment and the Suva City Council to properly dispose of the materials found to contain asbestos, in line with international best practice."

The vicinity around the Suva Civic Centre and the Town Hall Rd entrance will remain closed throughout the removal process.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64960.6306
JPY 55.139452.1394
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43850.4265
NZD 0.68460.6516
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Electricity bills worry customers
  2. Poll backed
  3. Scotland wary of Fiji
  4. Spotlight on honey quality
  5. Villagers raise funds for store
  6. Frustrated truck drivers
  7. Rewa rules
  8. Saneem outlines Act proviso
  9. Blocked drain concerns
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  5. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)