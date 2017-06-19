Removal of asbestos starts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People walk past the Suva Civic Centre construction site. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Ministry of Employment in partnership with the Suva City Council have started the removal of building materials found containing asbestos in the Suva Civic Centre on Thursday evening.

This was confirmed by Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate last week.

New Zealand specialist contracting firm, Contract Environmental had started works and confirmation from the employment ministry assured this would not present any threat to the public.

In a statement, the ministry stated it was committed to meet international practice by conducting regular air tests throughout the removal process to ensure that no airborne threat remains.

The air tests will be conducted by Pacifica Environmental Services on the interior and exterior of the Suva Civic Centre.

Meanwhile, air tests previously taken at the site had been reviewed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"WHO has determined that the citizens of Suva City are not likely to be exposed to the harmful effects of asbestos fibres," it said.

"The ministry will work closely with Contract Environmental, the Department of Environment and the Suva City Council to properly dispose of the materials found to contain asbestos, in line with international best practice."

The vicinity around the Suva Civic Centre and the Town Hall Rd entrance will remain closed throughout the removal process.