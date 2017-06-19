/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy (left) with Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji executive members light a diya to mark the opening of the new library at Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary School. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

PARENTS must play an active role in their children's education by keeping tabs on their academic status and also by finding out who their friends are and what time they arrive at and leave school.

This was the message from Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy to parents and students attending the opening of a new library and classroom at Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary School and industrial arts workshop at Lautoka Andhra Sangam College.

"Now, more than ever, we need a lot of support and engagement by parents because parents spend a lot of time with children and children source their best education from parents," he said.

"While we want to and are trying to inculcate values and virtues education to our children, parents and members of the community play a very important role in ensuring that we holistically develop our children.

"Therefore, we want our parents to take active participation in our children's education, growth and development.

"Parents should know who their children's friends are, they should know and get an account of what time their child arrives at school, what time the child leaves school and what time their child gets home."

Dr Reddy added that apart from monitoring the movements of their children, parents also had to keep abreast of how their children were faring academically and socially while in school.

"Parents should know what's being taught in school, they should know how their child is performing and they should check their child's work and find out whether their child is doing well academically and emotionally while at school."