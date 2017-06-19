Tudravu clears the air

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has confirmed they have measures in place to accommodate the closure of police posts in certain areas around the country.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said these police posts were closed following thorough analysis.

"After consultations with the divisional police commanders, we have closed those that are supposed to be closed and we have moved that post to other areas that need more attention," he said.

"But having removed those community posts, we have in place measures that will continue to provide that service to the members of the community in that particular place."

It is understood almost 10 police posts around the country have been closed so far.

Meanwhile, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry had earlier queried the closure of these posts.

In a statement released by the party earlier, Mr Chaudhry disagreed with this move noting the increase in home invasions.

He also claimed people were not feeling safe in their homes and this was one of the reasons.