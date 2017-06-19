Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Monday 19 June

Traill promotes locally-grown foods

Aqela Susu
Monday, June 19, 2017

PROMOTING the use and consumption of locally-grown foods have always been one of the objectives of Pineapple Hut at the monthly ROC Market in Suva.

Its owner, Glenys Traill, said they adopted the concept of the business from a similar family business in New Zealand.

Their pineapple and watermelon in ice cream sold like hot cakes at yesterday's Roc Market.

"Because fruits are locally-grown and it's healthy, so we thought of combining something healthy and something nice and cool because it's a tropical country after all," Ms Traill said.








