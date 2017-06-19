Company looks forward to next trip

/ Front page / News

AFTER performing some complex heart surgeries in the country last month, a medical company is looking forward to the next trip soon by its specialists from India.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji has confirmed that open heart surgeries will be performed at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from August 14.

Last month, specialists brought to Fiji by the company performed 23 open heart surgeries, including some complex surgeries that were done for the first time in the country.

A surgery that is rarely performed in the world was also done on an elderly female patient by the team led by cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said advanced orthopedic or hip and knee replacement surgeries would also be done at Lautoka Hospital for a week from August 14.

"We may also do spine and neurosurgeries and we are looking at a large number of patients to take advantage of the facilities brought to your doorsteps," he said.

"We will also do follow up on patients operated by our team earlier and this is a unique advantage for the patients."

Prof Munibhargav also said some insurance companies and patients from neighbouring Pacific Island countries were constantly in touch with SSPHL to avail tertiary care facilities in Fiji.

He said SSPHL was targeting to perform 40 open heart surgeries, 10 orthopedic surgeries (hip and knee replacements) and, 10 spine and neurosurgeries as per their agreement.

The company has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide super speciality treatment in Fiji.

The cost for the surgeries is fixed by the ministry, with different rates for Fiji residents, insurance patients and overseas patients. People interested in getting super speciality treatment can contact the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.