Road woes

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, June 19, 2017

VEGETABLE farmers on the Kavanagasau side of the Sigatoka River say poor road repair works are affecting their ability to transport crops to markets.

Ashok Kumar, a former canegrower turned vegetable farmer, said the road issue had been affecting farmers and businesses since last year.

"The contractor is using crushed metal mixed with soil to make the road surface and when there's heavy rain, the soil is washed away and it exposes the crushed metal," he claimed.

"This has damaged vehicle tyres and underside of our vehicles because the exposed crushed metal is too sharp.

"Previously, they used river gravel and we never had a problem.

"We have been registering our complaints on the 5720 complaints line since last year but nothing has been done to fix this issue."

Questions sent to FRA on Saturday June 17 regarding the concerns of the vegetable growers remain unanswered.








