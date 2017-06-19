Blocked drain concerns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Abdul Akim of Namara points out to the blocked drain. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

A BLOCKED drain in Labasa Town has frustrated residents.

The residents who live along Namara Rd behind Labasa College have complained about the blocked drain which has become an eyesore for some of them.

Resident Abdul Akim said he had raised his concerns with the Labasa Town Council over the blocked drain, but nothing has been done.

"I visited the Labasa Town Council office last week on Monday and complained to them about the blocked drain," he said.

Mr Akim said the council informed him that they were waiting for their contractor to clean up the blocked drains.

"After few days of complaining I still see the drain blocked as ever, but this time with bottles, plastics and other debris," he said.

Another concerned resident, Asenaca Gumatua, said she had seen the blocked drain since last week.

"I have seen empty water bottles piled up in the drain with some other plastics and it's exactly two weeks that it's been like that," she said.

Questions sent to Labasa Town Council last week on Thursday remained unanswered.