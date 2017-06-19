Long wait for a home

/ Front page / News

ONE year has gone by and four families on the island of Yacata in Cakaudrove still wait for a new home to be built.

The family lost their home to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year that badly damaged a lot of houses in their village.

In an interview, village headman Peni Qusa said they were still waiting for the boats to bring in their building materials.

"The last shipment came in two months ago and brought only a few building materials and the four families are still waiting for their house to be build, but there are no materials," he said.

Mr Qusa said they had requested all hardware for the island last month, but nothing has been done.

"We gave them a call and informed them of the remaining families who have yet to receive their building materials, but we were told that they would send it in early this month but no one came," he said.

"At some point I thought that maybe they have ignored us, but then again this poor family needs a home."

Mr Qusa said the family needed their own space, especially the children who needed to sleep in their own rooms.

"We can imagine how sad they are when all other families have moved in to their new homes and they are left there wondering when they will have a chance to have their own home," he said.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Dr Josefa Koroivueta said they would check with the Help For Homes initiative on the delay.