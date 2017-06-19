Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 19 June

Kumar: Cane season brings boost to economy

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, June 19, 2017

LABASA Chamber of Commerce president and businessman Satish Kumar says the crushing season has always been the time of the year that all businesses look forward to.

A huge boost is always expected in the North business sector during the crushing season.

"We have always waited for the cane harvest season to begin and now it has begun and we can see the large crowds of people in towns and shops these few days," he said.

Mr Kumar said the cane harvesting season had always proven to be one of the busiest times for the North.

"As we can see people rushing in to do their shopping and few shops are going on sale because this is the only time of the year when businesses in the North experience a lot of selling and buying," he said.

"This is a good boost for the economy here in the North."

Mr Kumar said the Northern Division should get together and help it grow.

"The past few months has been really quiet and with the harvesting season back on it will mean the town will be back to its busy mode," he said.

"People of Labasa will have to expect a busy street and a lot of business people will be looking forward to more sales from their shops as canefarmers and harvesters get their payments which will benefit businesspeople the most, thus increasing cash flow into Labasa Town."








