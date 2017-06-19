Saneem outlines Act proviso

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem. Picture: FILE

SUPERVISOR of Elections Mohammed Saneem says for the next general election, the Electoral Act requires the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) to provide each voter with the national candidates list containing the candidate number, full name and photo in the voter instruction guide.

Responding to the May results of the Tebbutt-Times Poll where majority surveyed preferred having photos of the candidates alongside their candidate number on the ballot paper, Mr Saneem said in the 2014 General Election, each voter was given a voter instruction guide before receiving the ballot paper.

"The voter instruction guide contained the photo, full name and candidate number," he said.

Mr Saneem said the voter was allowed to use the voter instruction guide to find the candidate of their choice and mark the candidates' number on the ballot paper.

"I find from your email that the major preference is to have a photo of the candidate and that is already happening.

"You have stated in your email that the survey is for a hypothetical election so I cannot understand its purpose.

"But for a real election, as in the 2014 General Election and for the next general election, the Electoral Act requires the FEO to provide each voter with the national candidates list (the national candidates list contain the candidate number, full name and photo of every candidate) in the voter instruction guide."