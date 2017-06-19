FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend

My friends and I attended a very good friend's funeral.

It is the norm for the parishioners to turn off their mobile phones when at mass.

But our dearly-departed friend was a well-known person and people from all walks of life were there and mobile phones were ringing all over the church.

Anyway, our friend who is a car salesman was expecting to sell a few cars on Saturday and was expecting calls. His phone was on silent and I could see it light up when he received a call. He got texting to reply that he was at the church.

I nudged him and said, "Stop doing business in church".

He just grinned.

Then we went to the cemetery and he was on the phone talking to customers, and he is a bloody good salesman, especially with the gift of the gab.

It was really hot at the cemetery and we decided to go and take shelter under a tree.

Two of us moved to the shade while the salesman was busy talking.

When I called out for him to follow us he was so engrossed he didn't feel the heat of the sun nor did he hear us.

My other friend, who is a major pain, said, "Leave him he is trying to sell cars."

Anyway, while we were standing there the hearse arrived and guess what, one of the wreaths had the logo of the other newspaper on it.

We marvelled at it and major pain said, "Well I be, even in death they can't leave us alone."