Poll preparation

/ Front page / News

PREPARATIONS are in progress by the Fiji Police Force ahead of next year's elections says its chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu.

He confirmed they were closely working with the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, in terms of the oversight of their work and manpower during the much-anticipated polls.

"We are closely consulting with the Supervisor of Elections and his team and also internally in terms of manpower and all the logistics that are to be in place. I can just assure you that our planning team is already working on that," ACP Tudravu said.

"There are some rises in the police stations but we have the manpower to be deployed.

"As soon as we finalise everything from the Elections Office, we will be working according to the resources that we have."

A total of 389 police officers were deployed around the country during polling day in the 2014 General Elections to beef up areas where there were shortages of police officers.

Of this number, officers were sent on duty to the Western, Northern and Eastern divisions and there was a complement of officers who were on stand-by.