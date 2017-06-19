Helpline for health feedback

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public now have a dedicated customer care centre where they can express feedback on the services of the Ministry of Health.

The 24-hour call centre can be reached on the toll free number 157.

It will go live today and can be called from any mobile phone and landline service provider.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar said the line was a way to pass on praise or criticism to care providers.

"All concerns raised will be meticulously recorded and genuine issues will be investigated," Ms Akbar said. "And within 24 hours, or by the next working day, we will follow up with callers to alert them on the status of their comment or complaint."

Permanent secretary for the Health Ministry Philip Davies said more serious complaints could take up to 30 days to resolve. He said the customer care centre was not a health helpline and said it was not intended to provide medical advice.

"I think that is a very important message so people should carry on as normal seeing their doctors or calling ambulances in the event of an emergency," Mr Davies said. "So please this is not a number to call for an emergency or to call and describe your symptoms if your children are not feeling well."