Villagers raise funds for store

+ Enlarge this image The crowd during the Yacata fundraising night at the Royal Suva Yacht Club on Saturday night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

LIFE for Yacata islanders will soon be back to normal because the construction of their cooperative store, which was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year, is now in progress.

Fifteen engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are on the island to rebuild the only store on the island.

A fundraising drive was held at the Royal Suva Yacht Club on Saturday night to raise funds to cater for the meals of these soldiers.

Co-ordinator of the fundraising drive Laisa Vulakoro said the store was vital in sustaining the people in the island and this was why they had to fundraise for its reconstruction.

"There are not so many places where you can get food from except the sea. And there are only two canteens going on at the moment," she said. "This store is really for sustaining the village. This shop is really needed."

Ms Vulakoro confirmed they were able to raise more than what they targeted at the fundraising event. The construction of the store is expected to be completed in two months.

She thanked sponsors Goodman Fielder, Stage Tech, Crest Chicken and the Royal Suva Yacht Club for making their fundraising possible.