Fiji Time: 11:31 PM on Sunday 18 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Scotland touch down

ZANZEER SINGH
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Update: 9:12PM THE Gregor Townsend coached Scotland team expects a tough challenge against the Vodafone Flying Fijians in Suva this Saturday.

The Scottish side arrived in the country from Sydney last night beaming with confidence after their 24-19 upset win against Australia.

"We always look at the game against Fiji as very tough and we know the Fijian players very well," Townsend said.

"I have coached a few of them. Playing them here will be a big challenge." 

Scotland and Fiji have met on six occasions with the Scottish boasting a good strike rate against winning five.

The two nations have played twice here winning one each. The last game was at Churchill Park in Lautoka which Scotland won 37-25.

Saturday�s match will kick off at 3pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Band releases tribute to Radradra
  2. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest
  3. Try time!
  4. 'Stop pointing fingers'
  5. Police issue stern warning
  6. Girls raise concern
  7. School students march through streets
  8. Visual ID preference
  9. Competition for dancers
  10. Kaila! Star Search begins

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  7. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  8. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)