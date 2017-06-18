Scotland touch down

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:12PM THE Gregor Townsend coached Scotland team expects a tough challenge against the Vodafone Flying Fijians in Suva this Saturday.

The Scottish side arrived in the country from Sydney last night beaming with confidence after their 24-19 upset win against Australia.

"We always look at the game against Fiji as very tough and we know the Fijian players very well," Townsend said.

"I have coached a few of them. Playing them here will be a big challenge."

Scotland and Fiji have met on six occasions with the Scottish boasting a good strike rate against winning five.

The two nations have played twice here winning one each. The last game was at Churchill Park in Lautoka which Scotland won 37-25.

Saturday�s match will kick off at 3pm.