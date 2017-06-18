Fiji Time: 11:31 PM on Sunday 18 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry strategies over land use

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Update: 8:37PM COMPETITIVE exports and efficient food security form the basis of strategies the government is using to teach farmers sustainable land use.

The ministry said in a press statement today that it was working towards an effective and coordinated land management which could support economic development.

The agricultural ministry said it was doing this work by training members of the community in developing best land use planning practices as well as through the establishment of demonstration farms.

Other strategies the ministry has employed include creating community awareness on sustainable land management and technologies.

�This practice is in alignment with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture is the National Focal Point of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Fiji,� the ministry said.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Band releases tribute to Radradra
  2. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest
  3. Try time!
  4. 'Stop pointing fingers'
  5. Police issue stern warning
  6. Girls raise concern
  7. School students march through streets
  8. Visual ID preference
  9. Competition for dancers
  10. Kaila! Star Search begins

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  7. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  8. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)