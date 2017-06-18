Ministry strategies over land use

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:37PM COMPETITIVE exports and efficient food security form the basis of strategies the government is using to teach farmers sustainable land use.

The ministry said in a press statement today that it was working towards an effective and coordinated land management which could support economic development.

The agricultural ministry said it was doing this work by training members of the community in developing best land use planning practices as well as through the establishment of demonstration farms.

Other strategies the ministry has employed include creating community awareness on sustainable land management and technologies.

�This practice is in alignment with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture is the National Focal Point of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Fiji,� the ministry said.



