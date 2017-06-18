Fiji Time: 11:31 PM on Sunday 18 June

Health call line

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Update: 8:37PM CALL or text 157 the next time you have something to tell the government about the public health system.

The customer care centre became operational today to give citizens the ability to give feedback about the services of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Launched by the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Health Minister Rosy Akbar, the customer care centre is open 24 hours a day every day of the week. Email feedback can be sent to customercare@health.gov.fj. 

�The centre is already advertised in every health facility and hospital in the country and will be able to receive calls in English, iTaukei and Hindi,� a department of information statement said today. 

�The centre is designed to receive praise or criticism from patients and their families on the treatment or service they have received at hospitals or health centres.�

�In cases where genuine issues are reported, the Ministry of Health with begin investigations and follow-up with callers to provide regular updates on the complaint








