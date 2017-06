/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi's Ame Votoniu pulls on Rewa's Savenaca Nakalevu in the final. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 7:34PM WINNING Rewa coach Marika Rodu gave credit to the players for lifting their 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT trophy at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori earlier this afternoon.

"It was the hard work of the players which enabled us to win the tournament," he said.

"Nadi was a good team and we had to block their moves in the midfield."

Rewa got $15,000 richer after the win.