+ Enlarge this image Fans cheer their team on in the final of the Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 7:30PM REWA has won the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT beating Nadi 1-0 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Defender Samuela Kautoga scored the winner in the first half with a brilliant header.

Rewa also walked away with $15,000 prizemoney.