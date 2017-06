/ Front page / News

Update: 7:10PM CARNAVON Street in Suva was a hive of activity today as hundreds of people flocked to the city for the monthly Roc Market.

Among the vendors who turned up to the market day today was Glenys Traill of Pineapple Hutt.

Ms Traill�s pineapple and watermelon ice creams always sells like hot cakes at the Roc Market.

She said the market day was a good platform in which aspiring entrepreneurs could market their products.