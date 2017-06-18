Fiji Time: 11:31 PM on Sunday 18 June

Yacata exceeds target

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Update: 7:05PM A FUNDRAISING by islanders of Yacata in Northern Lau to help them in the construction of their cooperative store exceeded its target.

The fundraising drive was held at the Royal Suva Yacht Club in Suva lastnight.

The fundraising drive coordinator, Laisa Vulakoro said they were grateful to those who turned up to support the worthy cause.

"There are not so many places where you can get food from except the sea. And there are only two canteens going on at the moment," she said.

"This store is really for sustaining the village. This shop is really needed. We raised more than what we targeted as well."

Fifteen engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) are currently on Yacata Island to rebuild the store which was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.








