Update: 6:57PM JUSTICE Thushara Rajasinghe will tomorrow sum up the drug case against Colombian national, Aiden Alec Hurtado.

Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

He is being remanded in custody and will reappear in court tomorrow.