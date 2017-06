/ Front page / News

Update: 6:57PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment in an alleged rape case against a radio announcer tomorrow.

The 30-year-old man is charged with one count of rape.

He was alleged to have raped his female neighbour following a drinking session in Nasinu last year.

He had disputed this earlier when he gave evidence when he admitted that the two were in an affair before the offence happened.