Cross examination on rape case

Update: 6:56PM THE fourth complainant in the rape trial against Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto will be cross examined by defence lawyer, Simione Valenitabua tomorrow.

Mr Cokanauto who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is currently standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

These offences happened between 2005 and 2012 at Welagi Village in Taveuni and Nasinu.

The Prosecution has three more witnesses before they close their case.



