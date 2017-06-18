Safer street paths

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:55PM RESIDENTS of Delailabasa will now have a safe walk along their streets as works on their new footpath started this week.

Resident, Sepesa Daunitoko said it was about time they have a footpath on the side of the road since a lot of children walk to school and back every day.

"The construction of this footpath is indeed timely as we have a lot of children from this street that walk to school every day," he said.

The construction of the footpath was a project promised to the residents by Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar on his last visit to Labasa on April this year.