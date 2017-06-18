Fiji Time: 3:38 PM on Sunday 18 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Safer street paths

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Update: 12:55PM RESIDENTS of Delailabasa will now have a safe walk along their streets as works on their new footpath started this week.

Resident, Sepesa Daunitoko said it was about time they have a footpath on the side of the road since a lot of children walk to school and back every day.

"The construction of this footpath is indeed timely as we have a lot of children from this street that walk to school every day," he said.

The construction of the footpath was a project promised to the residents  by Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar on his last visit to Labasa on April this year. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Band releases tribute to Radradra
  2. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest
  3. Try time!
  4. 'Stop pointing fingers'
  5. Police issue stern warning
  6. Girls raise concern
  7. School students march through streets
  8. Visual ID preference
  9. Red Cross assistance benefits 200 recipients, families rebuild lives
  10. Kaila! Star Search begins

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  7. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  8. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)