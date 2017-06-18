Band releases tribute to Radradra

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau vocal group from left, Anare Vute, Ilaisa Ravula and Mesake Tuberi during the launch of their new album - Volume 6 at the Vineyard Palace in Suva last month. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Fijian band, Leba Boi Yawa E Lomai Nasau, marked another milestone in the music industry after releasing a song tribute to rugby league star Semi Radradra.

The group, which released its sixth volume titled Vuabale Na Dodomo, sang a song called Kaivesu Ni Dodomo for the Fiji-born rugby league star.

Exotic Music Fiji general manger Avichal Kumar said the album had been released in 28 outlets around the country.

"The album will be sold across Fiji for $20. The specialty about this album comes with the lyrics of the songs by the composer.

"We are on the verge of releasing DokiDoki: Volume 10 in late August.

"We have signed a deal to release four albums from the DokiDoki family this year," Mr Kumar said.

Composer Etonia Lote, who had composed the song "Vuabale Na Dodomo", which means "Prisoner of Love" in the album said Radradra came to him personally while he was in Fiji and relayed his personal problems.

"He came over and shared his story with me. I then composed the song about his problems in January this year.

"After finishing the lyrics of the song, I called him and shared the lyrics with him for his approval," Mr Lote said.

The album features 12 songs.