Groups turn green for the environment

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, June 18, 2017

THREE different groups conducted clean-up campaigns along the Nasese foreshore and My Suva Picnic Park yesterday in an initiative to celebrate World Environment Day.

The School of Angels Kindergarten chose to spend their Saturday morning picking up rubbish along the sea wall in an effort to teach young children that no one is too young to save the planet.

The School of Angels Kindergarten fundraising committee member Loren Eastgate said the children were learning about World Environment Day including steps to take to uphold the three Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle.

She said through the clean-up campaign, they had put what they learnt into practice.

Also present at the park were 300 members of Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) Ltd.

Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) Ltd general manager Roger Hare said the clean-up effort was a way for the company to promote public awareness regarding community recycling, environmental protection, and the effective use of resources.

"In line with our health and wellbeing initiative, our responsibility to the community, our recycling efforts and the environment, it is also an excellent opportunity to engage with our staff members and their families," he said.

Members of the company collected PET bottles they had found in separate garbage bags to be recycled under their recycling entity known as Mission Pacific.

Meanwhile, members of the Water Authority of Fiji also conducted their fair share of keeping the oceans clean.

WAF central-eastern office staff came out in large numbers with their families to give back to the environment by picking up rubbish along My Suva Picnic Park and Suva Point.

"One of our units here is liquid trader waste so we tried to focus on environment management. Instead of going on team-building exercises at resorts, we decided to come and clean up the environment," said WAF general manager customer services, Sekove Uluinayau.








