Discipline vital for students

Mere Naleba
Sunday, June 18, 2017

STUDENTS of Ratu Kadavulevu School who participated in the school's cadet passing-out parade on Friday were reminded about the importance of discipline.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Land Force Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa urged more than 200 students to take heed of the need to obey instructions and uphold discipline in every facet of life.

"During your training, your teachers and instructors have taught you various traits of maintaining discipline. You are required to listen to one word of command, you are required to move together as a unit, remain in an orderly formation and halt together," Col. Covunisaqa said.

"By obeying these words of command, you have displayed that you can obey instructions, you can work as a team, overcome obstacles and become resilient to challenges and more importantly having the right attitude to do what you are intending to do."

Col. Covunisaqa also urged the students to always be positive with their attitude.

"I urge you to use your time well and strive to do constructive things with your life. Despite your backgrounds, you still have opportunities to excel," he said.

"As your reviewing office I assure you that if you strive to hold dear the lessons taught during your cadet training and implement them as your progress in life then there will be nothing that can deny you from achieving your dream or your desired career choice."








