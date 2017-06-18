Equal access for all

/ Front page / News

EVERY child, regardless of where they live in the country has access to quality education, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He said Government's free education, free bus fare, free textbooks, education grants and Toppers and TELS initiatives were unprecedented because every child, regardless of social standing or financial background had the ability to receive education up to university level.

"There were days when children of the rich and elite were able to attend early childhood education centres and then enter Year 1 while children of the poor could not afford ECE and went to Year 1 directly," he said.

"Therefore in Year 1, we had children who were not on the same level and there started this dichotomy of children better prepared versus children poorly prepared because they did not receive ECE education — gone are those days.

"There were times when children were sent home because their families could not afford to pay fees, children could not attend school because their parents could not afford bus fare, children were not able to prepare themselves well because their parents could not afford to buy textbooks — those days are gone.

"All you have to do now is look after your children, mentor your children and make sure they go to school every day and ensure they enter school with the right frame of mind so that they can concentrate on school and acquire the basic knowledge we want to provide."