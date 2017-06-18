Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Sunday 18 June

Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest

Luisa Qiolevu
Sunday, June 18, 2017

NAYARABALE youths in Cakaudrove are known for their success story, unity and sacrifice over the past few years.

The 45-member youth have done it again after successfully completing their third grog harvest this year, through which the youths managed to earn about $76,000.

Youth leader Iliesa Vakaruru said they had reaped their hard work.

"Like I have always shared to the members of the group, that with God nothing is impossible and I testify that we achieved all this in his favour and his mighty name has pulled us through this far," he said.

Mr Vakaruru said they managed to buy a vehicle to help them with transporting their farm equipment to the farm and back.

"We have had a hard time taking our equipment to the farm since it's a long walk and after a long hard day at the farm, we had to walk another kilometre to reach the village even though we had a truck with us and this mostly happens during a rainy day when the truck can't reach up to the plantation," he said.

"Buying a new vehicle for our youth group means we have reached another level of development and we have achieved it as planned."

Mr Vakaruru said he was able to pay his youth members after their harvest.

"All the members were paid $300 each as their pay after the harvest and this is to show that their hard work has been paid off and this way they won't back down and they will keep on working hard," he said.

"My message to all other youth groups out there is to work together, big and outrageous things only come to those who work and keep on working but put God first in everything you do."








