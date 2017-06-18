Girls raise concern

/ Front page / News

VIOLENCE against women and girls increased during and after Fiji's four coups.

This, combined with the low status of women and children in male-dominated society in Fiji, increased sexual attacks on young girls and the lack of women's voice in the community has contributed to a culture of silence on many gender issues including violence and sexual abuse.

This was highlighted by female primary school students during oratory presentations at a Voices Against Violence rally organised by the Fiji Girl Guides Association in Lautoka yesterday.

Students said research showed that violence against women, both from intimate partners and strangers, increased during and after the four coups.

The students said all this was backed up by statistics and data on the types of crimes being perpetrated on young girls and women in the country.

Students said data from the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre showed 80 per cent of women had witnessed some form of violence in the home, 66 per cent have been physically abused and nearly half repeatedly abused.

The students added that it was alarming that statistics showed that 26 per cent of women had been beaten while pregnant, 48 per cent of married women had been forced into sex by their husbands and 13 per cent of women had been raped.

They also said police statistics showed that domestic violence made up about 13 per cent of all crimes between 2003 and 2007.

The students also expressed concern that FWCC statistics showed that the victim knew the perpetrator in 70 per cent of reported cases and 94 per cent of child sexual abuse cases.

All the students who presented speeches said they were concerned about the increasing sexual exploitation of children and increased sexual and physical abuse by people in authority and those who children were taught to trust.

They said the only way to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of women and girls was through increased empowerment and involvement in the decision-making process in the family.