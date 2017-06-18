School students march through streets

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka Girl Guides march through the Sugar City yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

MORE than 330 female students from 25 primary schools in the Sugar City took to the streets of Lautoka calling for an end to violence against girls and women.

Chanting the slogan 'V.A.V' (voices against violence), the Fiji Girl Guides members marched through Tukani, Naviti and Yasawa streets before congregating at the St Thomas Primary School grounds where speeches, dances and skits depicting strong themes against violence were displayed.

Fiji Girl Guides Association project officer Ditainivanua Bolabasaga said the rally was the final stage of a two-year UN Women Pacific Facility Fund program where female students were educated on violence against girls and women.

"It educates the girls on how to recognise different forms and types of violence and it educates them on what to do when they experience violence, what support they can get from different organisations or who to report the violence to," she said. "It is important to educate young girls. If it happens at home, we advise them to share with their parents or bigger sister and this is important if the perpetrator is someone within the family or living at home."

According to the According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 522 sexual offences involving 246 victims committed from May 2016 to May 2017.

"If it is happening at school, the girls are being made aware of the procedures and the proper channels to follow.

"This program educates the girls to raise their voice and speak out if they are experiencing violence and to stop the culture of silence that is prevalent in Fiji."

Of the 246, there were 151 victims under the age of 18 years.

To date, the youngest victims of serious sexual offences are 1-year, 10 months and 1-year, 11 months old babies and the accused persons were the father and grandfather of the victims.

There were 86 offences that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims.