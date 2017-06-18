Competition for dancers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image VOU Nadi dancers entertain the guests with their moves during the VOU Dance competition at the Play House in Suva on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE first-ever VOU Cup competition took place in Suva last night in an effort to raise the professional standards of dance in Fiji.

VOU director Sachiko Soro said through the competition, they were able to train professional artistes from a young age.

Mrs Soro said after witnessing the great performances by VOU Suva, VOU Nadi and the Oceania Dance Academy, they planned to expand the show next year.

"We are going to open the competition to anyone who wants to join next year.

"Next year, we will hold it in Nadi and we will invite our Australia and New Zealand teams to come and compete so hopefully the Fijian dancers can see the technique and the level of skills they have to be inspired to work really hard," she said.

Mrs Soro also encouraged members of the public who may be interested in the art of dance to send in their applications to their facebook page or website.

"Next term which starts on July 17, hip-hop and contemporary classes from 13 years to adults are free to the public, and in Suva, cultural dance classes are free for adults."

A total of 13 awards were given out during the VOU Cup competition yesterday.

VOU teaches ballet, hip-hop, contemporary, and cultural dances in their Suva and Nadi branch.