Police issue stern warning

Aqela Susu
Sunday, June 18, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has issued a stern warning to people involved in home invasions around the central Suva areas and elsewhere that they will come down hard on them.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu made the statement after statistics released from their plans department revealed an increase in serious crimes.

He said a special taskforce was monitoring those illegal activities.

ACP Tudravu also confirmed a suspect was in their custody in relation to home invasions in the Namadi Heights areas.

"I can confirm that we are taking it seriously. We've noted the recent spikes. We have a series of meetings with our divisional police commanders concerned and the current operation is a special taskforce dedicated to looking into these areas," ACP Tudravu said.

"Last Thursday, we arrested one of the groups that were operating in Namadi.

"We are coming down hard on them as we step up again. We have just received our brief from our plans department in terms of statistics and based on that, we have noted an increase in some of the crimes. We have formulated a strategy to counter that."

He has also assured the public of their safety and not to be worried.

"All our efforts now in terms of the resources that are given will focus on manpower and police patrol, which will be done.

"I can assure people that we will continue to lessen the serious crimes in those concerned areas," he said.








