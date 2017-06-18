Visual ID preference

/ Front page / News

HAVING a ballot paper with visual images of the candidates alongside their identification numbers would provide Fijian voters immediate and clear identification of who they want to vote for.

Professor Vijay Naidu, of USP's school of governance, development and international affairs says a ballot paper with visual images of candidates and ID numbers would be most facilitative in voters making their choices.

Analysing the results of the latest Tebbutt-Times poll where the choices of 1044 respondents indicated that in a hypothetical general election of the future, the majority of them would like to have a visual image on the ballot paper of the persons that they are voting for.

"This is clearly understandable as the photos of the candidates alongside their ID number (44 per cent chose this option), provide immediate and clear identification of who they might want to vote for," Prof Naidu said.

He said the second preference of having the names of the candidates (18 per cent) on the ballot paper was also understandable, as names were more readily understood than the ID number of candidates.

"The slightly lower preference for the inclusion of the name of the political party (1 per cent) is curious as generally speaking the name and logo the political party (12 per cent) are most widely used in ballot papers in countries of the world. The very low preference of only 7 per cent of the sample of respondents (less than 75 out of 1044) for the retention of just the ID number of candidates is also explained by voter dissatisfaction with the current ballot paper."

Prof Naidu said while respondents' choices were combined, it was clearly apparent that in the hypothetical general election of the future, a clear majority of respondents (90 per cent), irrespective of age, gender or ethnicity preferred a change in the ballot paper.

"Interestingly enough in both, Israel and Holland where nationwide constituencies exist and where proportional elections of the closed list variety for national parliaments are conducted, political party names and symbols as well as the names of the leaders of political parties are listed on the ballot papers.

"The current ID only ballot paper preferred by 7 per cent of the respondents is rather impersonal and dull. Voters are expected to memorise the number of their preferred candidate before entering the polling booth.

"Photos of candidates, their names, the names and logos of political parties are the flesh and blood of most voting papers in the world, ID numbers are certainly not."

Prof Naidu said political parties, other than FijiFirst, have made submissions to modify the ballot paper used in Fiji's parliamentary elections.