Auditions open for pageant

+ Enlarge this image Balawakula Marama, left, Mafi Tupou, center, and Elizabeth Tanya Sidal after their audittioning during the Asia Pacific International Fiji pageant audition at Tanoa Plaza in Suva on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

AUDITIONS for the first Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji took place in Suva yesterday.

Pageant director Sailosi Sirisirivalu said this would be the first time Fiji would participate at the Miss Asia Pacific International stage and this gave young women the platform to express and exercise their individuality.

"For my hardworking team, we are confident that we will be staging this pageant in a way whereby no other pageant has done, reason being that this pageant is also about promoting our culture," he said.

"From here we will pick out the top 20 and we will have another round whereby we will pick our top 10."

"From there our training and other preparations pageant-related continues."

Mr Sirisirivalu said women between the ages of 18 to 25 years, women who have the capability to be Fiji's ambassador in promoting our multicultural background and those who are bold enough to stand on the Miss Asia Pacific International stage would be suitable for the pageant.

"Women eligible to participate have to be between the ages of 18 to 25 years, single and never married and should be a Fijian citizen or have stayed in the country for more than six years," he said.

"I encourage all the girls who are keen and interested to represent our country to please come forward and give it a try even if you haven't been on any pageant — there is no need to worry.

"My team is well versed with pageants and we hope to bring the best out of you."

The pageant plans to have a private judging to pick out the best talent and bikini wear and national costume competition.

Contestants would also be tested on their knowledge on current affairs.

A second round of auditions is expected to take place next week.

Judges for the auditions included fashion designer and pageant coach Epeli Tuibeqa, Miss India Fiji 2012 Sheryl Kumar, Aspire Network CEO Kajal Kumar and fashion designer Aisea Konrote.

Miss Asia Pacific International was established and organised in 1968 by a group of professionals and civic-minded businessmen.

It was originally a non-profit corporation with the intention to promote peace, goodwill, trade and tourism among participating nations in Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific.

In 1984, the organisers invited countries and territories in the Pacific to participate in the event.