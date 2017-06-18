/ Front page / News

STOP pointing fingers at the Health Ministry and start doing something about living healthy lives.

This was the message from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar while officiating at the World Blood Donor Day celebrations in Tavua yesterday.

"Many times we are blamed as a ministry for not doing this or that, there's not enough of this or not enough of that but the question is what are you doing about it?" she said. "Partnership is very important. We need to work in partnership, whether it's trying to have stocks of blood in our blood bank, whether it's trying to curb NCDs, whether its cutting down on road fatalities, whether it's trying to prevent drowning, whether we are trying to combat domestic violence — all those social issues that we have, it has to be a shared and a co-ordinated effort."

Mrs Akbar said the fact that 80 per cent of deaths in the country was attributed to NCDs was a serious issue.

"We were at the World Health Assembly and Fiji's name came up, I got so excited and looked up because people at the assembly were talking about Fiji.

"But when they said we had the highest rate of NCDs, I put my head down.

"I was so proud Fiji Water was there, my flag was there but when somebody else presented, they spoke about high levels of domestic violence — I looked the other way."

The Health Minister added that it was in everybody's best interest to work together to curb the rise in NCDs and domestic violence cases.