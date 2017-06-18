Kaila! Star Search begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search contestants pose for a group photo during their briefing at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MEMBERS of the public should expect a great show at next week's first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said not only should people look out for this year's contestants, this year's competition would also be held at a new venue.

"It's going to be a great show and expect a wonderful turnout. We are excited about what's to come," he said.

The 25 contestants met at The Fiji Times conference room yesterday to meet the judges and the sponsors from The Fiji Times and Vodafone Hibiscus Festival committee chairman, Hirdesh Prasad.

"Today we basically invited our sponsors from The Fiji Times and Hibiscus and for the judges to spend time with them and give them an oversight of the overall judging criteria," Vakadewavosa said.

Tickets to the show are on sale for $3.50. The show will be held on Thursday at Village 6.

The Fiji Times is the official sponsor of the Kaila! Star Search competition.

"It is also a chance for them to meet the vocal coaches and go through some voice training. We are also finalising the rundown of the show next week."

Mr Prasad said they were also looking at introducing a music festival to coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant later this year.

"This year our stage will be different at Village 6. Kaila! Star Search is one of the programs that have been discussed in the ministry and other thing is that we are trying to host a music festival that may coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant this year.

"We are looking at researching how we can host a music festival in Lautoka this year so be prepared. We will be calling for people from around the country."