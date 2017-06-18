Red Cross assistance benefits 200 recipients, families rebuild lives

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Red Cross Society has helped more than 200 families in the Northern Division build new homes under their Tropical Cyclone Winston recovery program on 'build back safer homes'.

The program was made for those who were affected during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Fiji Red Cross Society operations manager Eseroma Ledua said the program was a way to help villagers who lost their homes to STC Winston last year.

"Our housing assistance mostly goes to families who are really in need of a new home and those can't afford to get a home," he said.

Mr Ledua said the program was based on giving communities and villagers assistance to build back in a better and safer way.

"We made sure that the house we build is safe for the family who will later own the new home," he said.

"We do not only build houses for those in need but we help educate the villagers so they can become skilful carpenters who will be able to build another house in the future."

Mr Ledua said they also provided "build back safer" kit that had strappings, nails, cement and other building equipment.

"We do our community assessments and we allow villagers and communities to choose the family that they think should be have the new house that we build," he said.

"We don't choose on who comes to stay in the new house, it's the villagers that do all that because we don't want any hard feelings to grow between them."

Mr Ledua said the Fiji Red Cross Society had also built houses in the Western Division and would also build on Taveuni.