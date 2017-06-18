Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Sunday 18 June

Try time!

Peni Komaisavai
Sunday, June 18, 2017

THE Vodafone Flying Fijians held up good defence to keep their Italian counterparts at bay, winning their much-anticipated Test match 22-19 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

The thrilling encounter on home ground was the 11th Test match between the two sides — the national 15s team defeating Italy six times out of the 11 Test matches; five times on home ground and once in Italy. The game kept thousands of rugby fans on the edge of their seats but it was Ben Volavola's last-minute drop goal kick that sealed the deal for the national side.

Despite a few disruptions to the flow of the game because of handling errors, fans were treated to an exciting display of talents and bone crunching tackles.

Head coach John McKee was happy with the never-say-die attitude of the players.

"For me, one of the really good things about the game is the way the team fought right to the end. In the past, teams would put their heads down when they were under that pressure in the back end of the game," he said.








